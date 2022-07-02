La Crosse Fire Department rescues fallen hiker on Grandad Bluff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after falling near a trail at Grandad Bluff Park Friday evening, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The Fire Department said that they went to the park on Grandad Bluff at 8:42 p.m. Friday after finding out that a hiker was injured after he fell below the observation area.

The man fell about 40 feet, according to a release from the Fire Department. Crews treated the man on the hillside before moving him down to a parking lot on Bliss Road, where the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. The rescue effort lasted about two hours, according to the Fire Department, which was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

