La Crosse Fire Department rescues fallen hiker on Grandad Bluff

A man fell below the observation area at Grandad Bluff Park Friday evening.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after falling near a trail at Grandad Bluff Park Friday evening, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The Fire Department said that they went to the park on Grandad Bluff at 8:42 p.m. Friday after finding out that a hiker was injured after he fell below the observation area.

The man fell about 40 feet, according to a release from the Fire Department. Crews treated the man on the hillside before moving him down to a parking lot on Bliss Road, where the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. The rescue effort lasted about two hours, according to the Fire Department, which was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

