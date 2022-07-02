A look at July 4th events in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This holiday weekend, communities throughout the Chippewa Valley are hosting events celebrating America’s birthday.

Altoona is hosting fireworks Saturday night at Cinder City Park. The show starts around 10 p.m. Before the fireworks, the city is hosting it’s annual Independence Day celebration at the park.

“We have a lot of activities for the whole family. We have a 5K race and kids races, which are shorter distances. We have a kids zone, which is bouncy house, $5 per kid. We have a cribbage tournament that you can sign up for. We have food trucks, vending and, of course, we have the Big Deeks playing,” Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Admission to the park is free.

“Come on down, get your spot and get ready for the fireworks,” Golat said. “Enjoy some music, enjoy some good food, activities for the kids and adults and have fun.”

In Eau Claire, fireworks return to their traditional spot Monday night at Carson Park.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Manager Steve Plaza said they’re back in the park in conjunction with the city’s 150th anniversary celebration.

“You can watch them from the grandstands on the baseball field, you also can watch them from the bleacher areas in the football fields, some open grass areas in the park itself,” he said. “I know a lot of people go down to Phoenix to watch them and also Half Moon Beach is a popular spot.”

The fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Plaza said if they’re canceled due to weather the city will hold the show Tuesday night.

The Eau Claire Express also play Monday afternoon. The team is letting people on the field after the game to watch the fireworks.

The city will be making the roads around Carson Park one way Monday night. People can enter the park from Lake Street and exit from Menomonee.

WEAU will be broadcasting Monday’s fireworks show live.

Chippewa Falls is hosting Music at the Riverfront Saturday this week at Riverfront Park. It’s usually held on Sundays. The live music event will culminate with fireworks.

