Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 40 years, Mayo Clinic Health System is not renewing its contract with Luther Lakeside...
Tenants at Luther Lakeside Apartments have one year to move out
Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
Book will not be part of any curriculum at CFAUSD
Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity responds to criticism from UW professors.
UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor responds to criticism
Rooney Farms has agreed to pay the county $75,000 for the range to close on or before July 1,...
Chippewa County Board passes resolution to permanently close Tilden Gun Range
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the settlement is...
Wis. DOJ announces $65,000 settlement with Emerald Sky Dairy

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container
Parents of kids younger than 18 would need to sign a consent form for their child to read the...
Book will not be part of any curriculum at CFAUSD