46th anniversary of Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Augusta’s Bean and Bacon Days are coming to an end on Monday. After running from June 30 to July 4, the last events of the Bean and Bacon Days are Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Beans, bacon, family and community are some of the words Augusta Lions Club Member Jeanine Nugent used to describe the Bean and Bacon Days, an annual event celebrating the city of Augusta.

“I think it’s just really to showcase our town,” Nugent said. “We have a fun town. We have lots of things for people to do and come visit.”

One of the main attractions of this event is the Bean and Bacon Days parade.

“For Augusta, it’s so nice because we are a small town,” Nugent said. “While the lions organize the event, I think Bean and Bacon Days is such an example of a small town coming together.”

This year, Steve Sobotta was named the Bean and Bacon Days Grand Marshall. He said Bean and Bacon Days is a nice event for families in the area.

“I believe this is a good event for the community because it brings everybody together,” Sobotta said.

This is an event Nugent said she began attending as a child.

“So to me, Bean and Bacon Days, this was always the thing that we did every single year, and so I think for me, it’s really just that family.”

Sobotta agrees with Nugent and said the Bean and Bacon Days are a great way to spend time with family.

“I believe that’s very important, to have traditions and have family,” Sobotta said. “With my wife and I moving here in 1994, we believe we are a part of the Augusta family.”

The last Bean and Bacon Days festivities, including the horse pull competition and the stagecoach rides are Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Lions Field in Augusta.

