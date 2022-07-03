Advertisement

Boy helps Brown put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

An 8-year-old Minnesota boy believed the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs he saw were cheering him on.
Sheletta Brundidg, left, her son Brandon, center, and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown gather...
Sheletta Brundidg, left, her son Brandon, center, and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown gather Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Sheletta Brundidge wrote a children’s book in her son’s honor after Brandon Brundidge saw “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed they were cheering him on. The cover of Brundidge’s book decorated the hood of Brandon Brown’s car for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America. (AP Photo/Steve Megargee)(Steve Megargee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden.

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Sheletta Brundidge’s book decorated Brown’s Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

