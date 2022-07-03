Boy helps Brown put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden.

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Sheletta Brundidge’s book decorated Brown’s Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.