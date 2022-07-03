Advertisement

Man injured in Burnett County officer-involved shooting, deputy on leave during investigation

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DANBURY, WI -- Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Danbury Saturday afternoon left a man in the hospital.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1 p.m. saying a man was threatening to use a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury.

When officers arrived, they found the man walking away from the bar.

Authorities say the man was allegedly brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak with him.

The man walked down 7th Place Road toward his house and then into the woods.

At some point during the exchange, authorities say he swung the handgun and pointed it at two Burnett County deputies and a tribal police officer.

The Burnett County Sheriff says one deputy fired at the man, hitting him.

The man was treated on scene and was eventually airlifted to a hospital.

There was no immediate update on his condition Sunday morning. Authorities have also not identified him.

The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave while the Barron County Sheriff’s Office carried out an independent investigation.

It was not immediately clear what exactly led up to the deputy firing their weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

