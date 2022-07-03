Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona.

The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.

Police said the crash is a hit-and-run and are searching for the vehicle involved in the crash, which is described as a Ford, possibly an Explorer, from the model years 2014 through 2018. The vehicle is believed to have black trim and silver fog lights and will have damage on the front and side on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-4972, Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477 (TIPS) or to submit a tip anonymously via the P3 Tips mobile app or at eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Altoona Police Department continue to investigate the crash. No other information is being provided at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that Highway 12 westbound was closed for over four hours, from 5:30 until 9:41 a.m., while the crash was investigated.

Alert | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | US 12 WB | COUNTY A | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) July 3, 2022

