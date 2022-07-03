Advertisement

Person rescued from car hanging over creek in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services rescues person trapped in car over Duncan Creek.
Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services rescues person trapped in car over Duncan Creek.(Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 for a car hanging 25 feet over Duncan Creek.

One person was in the vehicle and couldn’t get out.

Battalion Chief John Bowe says Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services stabilized the car, and the person was rescued with ropes and a harness up the embankment.

The person in the car was not hurt. No word on what caused the car to go off the road.

