Puckabee’s Canine Salon hosts “Paws for a Purpose” event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Melissa Kullman, Owner of Puckabee’s Canine Salon, was on vacation June 24 when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After learning of the decision, Kullman said she felt she had to do something. On June 2, Puckabee’s Canine Salon hosted a “Paws for a Purpose” event.

“We’re trying to raise money for Planned Parenthood and the Midwest Access Coalition, both that offer health care and abortion care for women, or childbearing people,” Kullman said.

By providing baths, nail trims and grooms to both cats and dogs, Puckabee’s is donating 100% of it’s profits from this event.

“This is something that makes me very, very upset and it makes me very angry and very upset,” Kullman said. “I just have to do something.”

After learning about Kullman’s event through Facebook, Jessie Nelson, Owner of Canis Major Grooming LLC, offered to help.

“It’s because something inside me is just like, you have to do something,” Nelson said. “So, “I’ve been looking for protests or different ways that I can help.”\

By doing this event, Nelson understands people may not agree with her.

“I think that it’s safe to say that we’re putting our business on the line by standing up for what we believe in because I’m sure that I have clients that do not agree with me, and that’s totally find for people not to agree,” Nelson said. “But this is too important.”

The women called this event a success.

“We were busy right away, and we planned to start at 9:00 a.m. and because of the interest, I actually started an hour earlier on a couple of appointments because I wanted to squeeze in as much in to this day as possible,” Kullman said.

Kullman said she hopes her efforts might inspire others to speak up for something important to them.

The “Paws for a Purpose” event raised over 1 thousand dollars for Planned Parenthood and Midwest Access Coalition.

Earlier this week, Assembly Republicans sent Governor Evers a letter asking him to use 10 million dollars in ARPA federal funding to be immediately provided to pregnancy resource centers in Wisconsin.

