1 hurt, taken into custody after crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt and is taken into custody after a crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday evening.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway resulting in the vehicle hitting a shed and then rolling over.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Jones fled the scene and was found shortly after. Jones was taken into custody. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The vehicle was towed by Sleepy Hollow due to damage. Also assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were Viola Area Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.