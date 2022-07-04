Advertisement

1 hurt, taken into custody after crash in Vernon County

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m.,...
According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt and is taken into custody after a crash occurred in Vernon County Saturday evening.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 8:40 p.m., 21-year-old Joshua Jones Jr. of Viroqua was traveling westbound on County Road SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway resulting in the vehicle hitting a shed and then rolling over.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Jones fled the scene and was found shortly after. Jones was taken into custody. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The vehicle was towed by Sleepy Hollow due to damage. Also assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were Viola Area Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services rescues person trapped in car over Duncan Creek.
Person rescued from car hanging over creek in Chippewa Falls
DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

Latest News

The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
SportScene 13 - Sunday (7/3/22)
SportScene 13 - Sunday (7/3/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/3/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/3/22)