1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby

The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Big Red Shed in the City of Westby on the dates of Dec. 12, 2021, Dec. 14, 2021 and June 25, 2022 for burglary complaints to the business.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested for burglary and theft in Westby, Wis.

According to a media release by the Westby Police Department, on July 2 the Westby Police Department arrested 20-year-old Andrew Bechtel of Westby for burglary and theft.

The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police Department along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Big Red Shed in the City of Westby on the dates of Dec. 12, 2021, Dec. 14, 2021 and June 25, 2022 for burglary complaints to the business.

The Westby Police Department says “large amount of cash and other items” were taken. Surveillance footage provided from nearby businesses helped authorities identify Bechtel.

