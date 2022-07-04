Mondovi holds Independence Day parade

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Individuals all across the country are celebrating the 4th of July, the day the United States declared independence from Great Britain.

The city of Mondovi made sure to celebrate, despite the rainy weather. People grabbed their umbrellas and raincoats and headed out the door, happy the parade wasn’t canceled.

“It makes me feel really good because this is what they set out to do,” Sandy Wayne of Durand said. “They’re not going to give up, and that’s what this Independence Day is all about, not giving.”

Wayne said the 4th of July is one of her favorite holidays.

“It shows the day, you know, our forefathers went to war for us and they fought hard for our independence,” Wayne said. “We need to keep that in mind and we need to celebrate the fact that we are independent.”

Wayne isn’t alone in that belief. Seven-year-old Emma Neuberc of Eau Claire said she also loves the 4th of July.

“I really like the people who fought for us, they look cool. That’s my favorite part, probably.” Neuberc said. “It’s a day that people fought for you in our wars.”

Mondovi’s theme for their festivities was Friendship Days, something Dora Johnston of Mondovi said adds extra meaning to the activities.

“Friendship Days is where you can make a new friend along the way, or see old friends,” Johnston said. “Watching people go by, meeting friends that I haven’t seen for a while. I enjoy that.”

While the weather may have been gloomy, the attendees were not.

“They want to celebrate the independence of our country and celebrate it with everyone,” Johnston said.

Mondovi also held a children’s parade earlier in the day. Independence Day first became a national holiday in 1941.

