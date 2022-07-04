Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle

SPOONER, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is accused of operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post, 18-year-old Keiona Oppel-Bailor of Spooner, Wis. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for suspected operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The media release by the Wis. DOT says on Sunday, July 3 around 12:12 a.m. a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle on North Front Street in the City of Spooner. The trooper noticed signs of impairment.

Investigation including standardized field sobriety tests indicated that Oppel-Bailor was operating the motor vehicle while “under the influence of a controlled substance.” Oppel-Bailor was arrested and taken to the Indianhead Medical Center for a test of her blood and then to the Washburn Jail.

Oppel-Bailor is given the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor passenger in the vehicle, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

