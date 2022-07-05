1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday.

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road F south of 742nd Avenue in River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.

The media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined 58-year-old Thomas Weijk of New Richmond, Wis. was driving a motorcycle southbound on County Road F when the motorcycle left the roadway while negotiating a curve.

The motorcycle driven Weijk entered the west ditch hitting a grove of trees and Weijk was ejected from the motorcycle. Weijk was taken from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. where he died due to injuries suffered.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were Allina Health Ambulance Service, Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, Life Link III Helicopter Service and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.

