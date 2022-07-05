Advertisement

1 elk hunt tag remains and there’s still time to enter to win it

(New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been picked to participate in Wisconsin’s elk hunt this year and the Department of Natural Resources still has one more tag to give away.

“All three hunters were surprised to receive the call,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Josh Spiegel said. Many of our state’s hunters love the opportunity to support Wisconsin elk, but the level of excitement of the drawing winners is unmatched.”

More than 25,000 hunters applied for what the DNR described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to participate in this year’s elk season. The agency did not identify the winners, only saying they were from Fort Atkinson, Hudson, and New Richmond.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will award the fourth of eight tags via a raffle. Wisconsin residents (and Wisconsin residents only) can enter to win it on the foundation’s website. There’s no cap on how many tickets anyone can purchase, and proceeds will be set aside for elk research and management. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The final four tags for the hunting season, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 15, will go to the Ojibwe Tribe as part of its treaty rights, DNR explained.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

Brendan Barkovich
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/5/22)
Floatilla and Parade
Cornell Floatilla & Parade (7/5/22)
Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around...
18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion