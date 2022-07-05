Advertisement

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around...
Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around 1:30 a.m. Monday.(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year.

Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital.

Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/5/22)
HAPPY HUNTING. Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt THEN & NOW is underway.
2022 Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt underway, celebrating 150 years of Eau Claire
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:35
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:40