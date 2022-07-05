2022 Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt underway, celebrating 150 years of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt “Then & Now” is officially underway!

Organizers of the hunt have partnered with Chippewa Valley Museum to put together not just one, but two hidden medallion hunts this year to celebrate Eau Claire’s 150 year anniversary.

The first medallion hunt will focus on “Then,” with clues and locations centered around the older history of Eau Claire. The second medallion hunt will focus on the “Now,” with clues and locations centered around more recent history and development in Eau Claire.

Each day, organizers publish a new clue on the whereabouts of the medallion, which will be hidden on public property.

Andy Brown and Jed Stutzman join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday to lay down the groundwork for this year’s medallion hunt!

THEN MEDALLION clues released: July 4,5,6,7,8,9.

NOW MEDALLION clues released: July 11,12,13,14,15,16.

For more details on this year’s hunt and prizes up for grabs see here. Happy hunting!

July 4 Clue:

“The magic is once again upon us, so Brice yourself East of the Thorp Commons.

We hope you don’t run into any brick walls of this Georgian Revival.

Don’t get shuttered by the four columns but your first clue but your first clue lies in the state of the Refrigerator Company.”

