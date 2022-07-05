45 years of treating the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Helping individuals in the community seek treatment is no small feat for a local facility.

A historic Chippewa Falls treatment center celebrates the admittance of their first patient 45 years ago.

From medical care to meetings, and activities the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center has been helping patients conquer addiction for nearly half a century.

“We know just from the stats that there is a large problem nationwide of opioids, of alcohol, and Wisconsin specifically with alcohol, and we are the only treatment center that is exclusively doing this,” L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center R.N., Zach Couture, said.

Former L.E. Phillips Treatment Center Patient, Tony Sternweis, says hospitals and other medical centers in the area do not offer a space to detox. The L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center was able to provide that space for him.

“It was a place where they provided beds, and meals, and medicine,” Sternweis said.

Sternweis says there were many activities such as, disc golf, and arts and crafts outside of the medical care and meetings offered. He says these activities helped him break his old routine.

“Giving me a direction, and an outlet too, instead of just getting out of detox and then coming straight home to the same environment,” Sternweis said.

Couture says the mission of the center has remained the same over the past 45 years, to discover how to best help their patients.

“Promote recovery, and that can be through AA meetings for some people, for others that’s through counseling, it’s through medication, but we just try to promote that and help people achieve the recovery that they want,” Couture said.

Sternweis says the treatment center acted as a torch in the dark for him.

“Life’s pretty incredible, I’m not going to lie, and none of that would have been possible if I hadn’t been sober today right,” Strenweis said. L.E. Phillips was my first exposure, my first help.”

Strenweis celebrated four years sober in March 2022.

Couture says that people looking to find out more information about the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center and their resources should give them a call at (715)-723-5585.

