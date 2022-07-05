BBB: Watch out for scholarship scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many students are on the hunt for grants and scholarships to help fund their college education.

Because the June 30 federal FAFSA deadline has passed, students are looking for other financial options to help cover tuition costs, and scammers are taking advantage.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau receives numerous reports of scholarship scams every year.

The BBB is reminding students and parents to use caution when dealing with companies that offer financial aid opportunities.

Scammers typically hook victims with the promise of money, but the upfront “fees” they require never actually result in receiving financial aid. More recently, scammers are also claiming to help with student loan forgiveness.

Scammers typically claim to represent the government, a university or a nonprofit organization. They may use words like “National” and “Federal” to try to sound more official.

A scholarship or grant may be offered for a fee, even if you haven’t applied. Another version of the scam may involve offering a “guaranteed” scholarship if you apply and pay a fee.

After you pay the fee, you never receive the money, and it’s nearly impossible to get a refund because of all the conditions they put in place.

The BBB is offering these guidelines to help prevent students and parents from falling victim to scholarship scams:

Apply for scholarships that don’t require an application fee. Many scholarships are generally free to apply. Use Many scholarships are generally free to apply. Use this website to research different financial aid options.

Be aware of unsolicited offers. You typically can’t win a scholarship or grant you didn’t apply for. Ask how the organization got your name and contact information. Verify the information with a source outside of the method they used to contact you.

Take your time. Don’t let an organization rush you into paying for help. Use caution if representatives try to tell you you’ll lose the opportunity.

Ask questions. Be cautious if a company is reluctant to answer any of your questions.

Ask your guidance counselor or financial aid office if they have experience with the organization.

Be skeptical of success stories. Ask for the names of families in your community who have used the service recently. Talk to those people first-hand and ask about their experiences.

Ask about fees. Find out if the company provides refunds. Get all information about fees in writing, but realize dishonest companies may refuse to follow their stated policies.

Be aware a check can bounce after the bank allows cash withdrawal from a deposit. Even if a check has “cleared,” it could take weeks for the check to be detected as fake.

If you’re a victim of a scholarship scam, you can report the scam here.

