Bucks announce 2022 Summer League roster
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their roster for the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
The roster is headlined by recent first round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp who was drafted from the NBA G League Ignite. Beauchamp is joined by Sandro Mamukelashvili, Rayjon Tucker, Luca Vildoza and Lindell Wigginton who all played with the Bucks last season. The roster also features Hugo Besson, the 58th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and AJ Green, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year who signed a Two-Way contract with the Bucks on July 1.
Milwaukee tips off its five-game Summer League schedule on Friday, July 8 when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. CT.
Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker will serve as head coach for Milwaukee’s Summer League team.
BUCKS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER:
- MarJon Beauchamp, F, NBA G League Ignite
- Hugo Besson, G, New Zealand Breaker
- Zylan Cheatham, F, Arizona State
- Sylvain Francisco, G, BAXI Manresa
- Evans Ganapamo, F, Prairie View A&M
- Marcus Graves, G, Sacramento State
- A.J. Green, G, Northern Iowa
- Dusty Hannahs, G, Arkansas
- Dewan Hernandez, C, Miami
- Matthew Hurt, F, Duke
- Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, Georgia
- Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State
- Timothy Soares, C, Ironi Nes Ziona
- Rayjon Tucker, G, Bucks
- Luca Vildoza, G, Bucks
- Lindell Wigginton, G, Bucks
BUCKS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE:
Friday, July 8 vs. Brooklyn 6 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion
Monday, July 11 at Boston 7 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion
Wednesday, July 13 vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack Center
Thursday, July 14 vs. Dallas 7 p.m. ESPN Cox Pavilion
July 16 or July 17, opponent, location and time are TBD.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.