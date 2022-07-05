Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper off a front porch in Tulsa. (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17. In the home surveillance video, you can see a man in a T-shirt and hat walk up to the home’s porch, pick up the Stormtrooper, and walk away with it.

“It is entirely possible that he was upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “However, in Oklahoma, it’s still a crime.”

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize the suspect, please call please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11
According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
The Russian army has intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and...
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance