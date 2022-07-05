Advertisement

Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. A federal docket entry on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge will this week sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd.

Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday set Chauvin’s sentencing for 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

Chauvin’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Federal prosecutors last month asked for 25, saying his actions were cold-blooded and needless.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December, admitting for the first time that he knelt on Floyd’s neck resulting in his death.

He has already been sentenced to 22 1/2 years on state murder and manslaughter charges.

