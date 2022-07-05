Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge will this week sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd.

Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday set Chauvin’s sentencing for 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

Chauvin’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Federal prosecutors last month asked for 25, saying his actions were cold-blooded and needless.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December, admitting for the first time that he knelt on Floyd’s neck resulting in his death.

He has already been sentenced to 22 1/2 years on state murder and manslaughter charges.

