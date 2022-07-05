Advertisement

COVID-19 case average takes biggest drop in weeks

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases took one of its sharpest downturns in recent weeks on Tuesday after the holiday weekend served up the two lowest single day totals in two months, new Dept. of Health Services figures show.

According to the agency’s numbers, the average fell to 1,309 cases per day over the past week. In addition to being the lowest seven-day total since May 2, it also breaks a two-week long stretch in which the average never strayed more than 25 cases from the 1,400-mark.

On Tuesday, state health officials tallied 725 new, confirmed cases, a hare’s breath under the 727 cases recorded the day before. Like the rolling average, the last time the single-day case count was this low was the beginning May, in this case, the first day of the month.

The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 related deaths remains at four per day, DHS reports, which is in line with past couple months which has swung mainly between two and five per day. It is also not far off from this time last year when the average was consistently in the one or two per day range.

