Advertisement

Environmental groups petition DNR to move forward with groundwater protections

(WEAU)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Environmental protection and public health groups banded with the Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) to petition the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to list PFAS chemicals as a contaminant under Wisconsin’s Groundwater Law on Friday.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are long-lasting chemicals that have been linked to substantial health problems in people and animals, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. It has also been detected in Wisconsin groundwater.’

“Nearly one million Wisconsin households with private wells rely on groundwater as their main source of drinking water,” said MEA Staff Attorney Rob Lee. Despite this, he said, there is no federal law that protects groundwater, “it is solely the state’s responsibility to act.”

The petition is the first step to developing standards that are enforceable by the DNR for groundwater. It adds PFOS, PFOA, two of the most well known PFAS contaminants, as well as PFBS and Genx chemicals to the list of groundwater contaminants.

“This petition gives state officials an opportunity to move quickly to protect public health,” said Doug Oitzinger, a Marinette resident and a member of S.O.H2O.

If the petition is granted, the list will be sent to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to review health-based standards for the chemicals.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident

Latest News

Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/5/22)
Spooner Rodeo
Spooner Rodeo (7/5/22)
COVID-19 case average takes biggest drop in weeks