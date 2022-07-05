Advertisement

‘I just want it back’: Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah

A man pleads for the return of a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen last month in las Vegas.
By Drew Andre and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - A New York man who travels to Las Vegas every year for a jewelry convention is offering a cash reward for the return of his Torah, which was stolen in June.

Jack Abraham has traveled to Las Vegas for the jewelry convention JCK at the Venetian Expo for several decades, and every year he brings his traveling Torah.

“It was dedicated to the entire community of jewelry shows,” Abraham said.

The compact Torah helps fill the Jewish required religious reading on the road.

It’s been all over the world with Abraham and at every special occasion.

“It’s been to Israel for my grandson’s bar mitzvah, it’s been at the weddings of my son, my daughters and the birth of my grandkids,” Abraham said.

It was stolen in June. Abraham said it was left inside the Venetian Expo for the next reading, where dozens in the Jewish community at the convention take part.

Abraham said surveillance captured a man take the Torah out in a suitcase.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they have not arrested anyone, and told KVVU the case is being investigated as grand larceny.

Abraham is offering $10,000 to get it back.

“I just want it back,” Abraham said. “Take the $10,000. Please, bring it back. I’m not going to press charges.”

Abraham said the Torah is a family heirloom and represents his family. He has pictures of several of his grandchildren holding the Torah.

“They all identify with it. All my kids say, ‘How did this happen?’” Abraham said.

You can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department if you have information on this case.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
A man pleads for the return of a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen last month in...
'I just want it back': Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah