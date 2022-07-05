Advertisement

Judge orders Wisconsin investigator not to delete records

A judge has ordered that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman not delete any records his office has compiled, even if they are not subject to an open records request.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ordered that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman not delete any records his office has compiled, even if they are not subject to an open records request. The Tuesday order from Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost came a week after the liberal government watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit related to Gableman’s investigation. The most recent lawsuit sought to stop Gableman from deleting records after he testified in another case that he deleted records that were not responsive to open records requests or useful to his work.

