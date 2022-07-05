Advertisement

Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case

Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial is set for a former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement in a hate crime case.

Shane Nolan appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a plea hearing on charges of Substantial Battery - Intend Bodily Harm (Hate Crime) and Disorderly Conduct (Hate Crime). A plea deal could have lessened the severity of the charges or potential prison sentence. The first count is a felony. The second count is a misdemeanor.

Judge Kendall Kelley rejected the deal and set a jury trial for Feb. 15. Nolan will stand trial on the original charges. The courtroom was packed with supporters of victim Dessiray Koss and members of the LGBTQ+ community,

Nolan is accused of throwing Koss into a fire pit during a bonfire party at her home on July 3, 2021. During the bonfire, Koss said Nolan, “unprompted”, called her a homophobic slur, then grabbed her by the ribs and picked her up before throwing her into the fire.

When she crawled out of the pit, the police report states Koss and Nolan got into a physical altercation where Nolan allegedly choked Koss.

When they were separated, Nolan walked away and left the property.

Koss was later taken to the hospital where an officer noticed Koss “had her left arm wrapped in clear plastic wrap, and her hands had a black substance on them, that I recognized to be similar in appearance to ash.”

Koss later said she was thrown into her fire pit. The officer wrote it was “apparent” Koss was in pain.

During an interview, Nolan said he was drunk during the alleged incident and that he had been blacking out, only to remember being hit by several people. He told the officer he did not remember anyone being thrown into the fire and denied attacking Koss or using a homophobic slur.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, a representative from the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Diverse and Resilient spoke. Nick Ross asked the court to not go forward with the plea deal and asked for the case to go to trial.

The non-profit says Koss is still recovering from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns and will not only deal with physical scars for the rest of her life, but also carry emotional and mental trauma.

Holly Koss, the victim’s sister, released a statement stating, “A person who commits a crime so terrible in which they hold a person in a fire because of their sexual orientation has some serious issues that will now cost his victim trauma for the rest of her life. This is a hate crime and sixty days in jail is not enough justice for the victim when originally the charges included a felony and hate crime modifiers. Accepting this plea will be a horrific choice and sends a terrible message to victims everywhere.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around...
18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/5/22)
HAPPY HUNTING. Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt THEN & NOW is underway.
2022 Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt underway, celebrating 150 years of Eau Claire