Advertisement

One dead, four injured in late-night shooting in Kenosha

Police haven’t made any arrests
File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Kenosha Police say one person is dead and four more are injured after a shooting on the 6300 block of 25th Avenue.

According to a press release, police say the shooting happened around 10:20 the night of the 4th of July.

“Police encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired,” police said in their release.

Four victims were taken to local hospitals. Two of the victims were taken to hospitals in the Milwaukee area with serious injuries.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests and don’t have a motive at this time. The victims names and ages have also not been released.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The Westby Police Department says in their media release officers from the Westby Police...
1 arrested for burglary and theft in Westby
No one was hurt after fireworks caught on fire on a pontoon about 30 feet from shore on Lake...
Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/5/22)
HAPPY HUNTING. Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt THEN & NOW is underway.
2022 Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt underway, celebrating 150 years of Eau Claire
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:35
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:40
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:10
CLEARWATER CLUES MEDALLION HUNT 6:10