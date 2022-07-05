Plea entered for Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn

NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography enters not guilty plea in all counts.

The charges were filed in Nov. of 2021 against now 59-year-old Glen Stowe of the Village of New Auburn.

Law enforcement officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child porn being uploaded. A special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation linked the tip to Stowe’s home in the Village of New Auburn. Law enforcement officers searched the home and found inappropriate images on a laptop computer.

During an interview with investigators, Stowe admitted the content was his.

A status conference is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.