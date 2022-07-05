Advertisement

Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspected gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, traveled to the Madison area before turning around and going back to Illinois, authorities confirmed during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said officials could not get into how they knew that he had traveled to Wisconsin before turning around and driving back to Illinois. Police did not provide a timeline of when the alleged shooter was in Wisconsin.

In a press conference regarding charges against the suspect, authorities said they were still working many angles as to why the suspect was in the Madison area.

According to NBC5 Investigates in Chicago, the suspect took his phone to Madison and dumped it there to throw off authorities.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said that the FBI was in contact with local police regarding the Highland Park shooting.

The suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15″ to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park. The affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore includes mansions and sprawling waterfront estates.

Authorities also reported the death of a seventh person Tuesday. More than 30 others were wounded in the attack, which Covelli said the suspect had planned for several weeks.

Among the victims was Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico. He was shot and died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said. Seven counts of first-degree murder were filed against him, with the DA promising more charges would be sought.

