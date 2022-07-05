Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Altoona man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Eau Claire man early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Altoona Police Department said in a release Tuesday that 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was killed walking alongside westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona when he was hit by a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 35-year-old Brendan Barkovich in the early morning of Sunday, July 3.

Barkovich and the vehicle he was driving were both found later in the day Sunday and taken into custody. Altoona Police said that they initially arrived to the scene of the crash at 5:16 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. After asking the public for help in locating the suspected vehicle involved in the crash, Barkovich was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Barkovich is being recommended for charges of hit-and-run causing death and possession of cocaine. He has not yet been charged in court.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Altoona Police Department investigated the crash scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that Highway 12 westbound was closed for over four hours, from 5:30 until 9:41 a.m., on Sunday while the crash was investigated.

Alert | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | US 12 WB | COUNTY A | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) July 3, 2022

