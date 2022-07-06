Advertisement

Badger Classic donates to Joshua’s Camp

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The proceeds from a raffle held at the Midwest Class Racers Badgers Classic are being donated to a local charity.

Event Coordinator, Kurt Anderson, presented Joshua’s Camp with a check for more than $35,000. Joshua’s Camp serves families that have a child under the age of 18 being treated for cancer or have been out of treatment less than three years.

Anderson says he plans to continue donating to Joshua’s Camp in the years to come.

“I started researching a little bit on different charities and there’s so many throughout Eau Claire and it just seemed like that charity for some reason just stuck out and it really hit home. We did a different charity last year, we did this one this year. I’d like to stick with this one for next year too,” Anderson said.

The Badger Classic Race Event is held every year at Rock Falls Raceway. This year from June 24 through June 26.

