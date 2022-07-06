Beaver Creek Reserve’s Butterfly House flying open for summer

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -Butterfly season has arrived in Western Wisconsin which means one area wildlife sanctuary is once again opening its doors to the community.

The Butterfly House at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is home to over 30 species of native butterflies, plants and caterpillars this year.

Through Labor Day Weekend, community members are invited to observe the two-winged inspects up close and personal in their natural habitat.

Mark your calendars for Aug 7, as that will kick off the reserve’s annual Butterfly Fest. Families, friends and kids will have the opportunity to make butterfly crafts, tour the Butterfly House and Caterpillar Lab (which is otherwise closed to the public).

The Butterfly House is open seven days a week through Labor Day Weekend, available for viewing of your favorite Wisconsin-native butterflies, caterpillars, and their host plants!

The house will be closed on rainy days as butterflies will not be up and active.

Naturalist Megan Giefer joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday to show off this year’s Butterfly House and how the home is more than just a beautiful walk-about, it’s a space for education.

