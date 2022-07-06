Advertisement

Body found in Mississippi River near Winona

An adult woman was found in the water
An adult woman was found in the water(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – An adult female was pulled from the Mississippi River late Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call came into the Winona County Sheriff’s Office around 4:30 p.m. The caller said they saw a body floating in the water.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude says a dive team was dispatched to the area south of Winona. Winona Fire Department also provided a boat. Once the body was discovered, it was determined she was found in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation. As of Tuesday night, law enforcement was still working to determine a positive identification.

At this time investigators have not released a cause of death.

