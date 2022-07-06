Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early Sunday morning, 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock was found dead in a hit-and-run crash.

35-year-old Brendan Barkovich was charged with hit-and-run resulting in a death and possession of cocaine as party to a crime.

Peacock’s family was at court today, and said they are struggling with the loss of Jonathan.

“A very loving, kind, big-hearted guy,” Thomas Peacock, Jonathan’s father said. “He’d do anything for you.”

Police said Jonathan was walking on Westbound Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona around 3:00 A.M. on July 3 when he was hit by a vehicle.

Jonathan’s father said he walked there often.

“He always went walking. He’s probably walked that road a thousand times and he always carried his flashlight,” Peacock said. “The cops told me he had his flashlight when he was there.”

The court set a $100 thousand cash bond for Barkovich. Peacock’s father said he didn’t think that was enough.

“I mean, you took somebody’s life and you just treated it like, oh, it’s nothing,” Peacock said. “You shouldn’t be released at all until you go to trial for it.”

The Eau Claire County District Attorney cited many reasons for this bond.

“His voluntary surrender to police, I do not believe changes the established risk of failing to appear, which is inherent in his conduct in this matter,” Rindal said.

Peacock’s father said Jonathan was loved by many.

“I’d like to say he’s going to be missed in a lot of people’s lives,” Peacock said. “He had a very big, big heart and would do anything for you.”

Barkovich is expected to be back in court on August 9 for a preliminary hearing.

