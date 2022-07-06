Gov. Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County.

According to a media release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $768,122 contract with prime contractor Pember Cos., Inc. of Menomonie for a culvert replacement project at the south fork of Lower Pine Creek on Wisconsin Highway 25 south of Ridgeland in Dunn County.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin July 12.

The media release by Wis. DOT says the two steel culvert pipes were placed in 1987 and “have reached the end of their service lives.”

Wis. DOT says they plan to:

Replace the culvert pipes with a twin-cell box culvert.

Backfill the area.

Place asphalt pavement over the construction site.

The Wis. DOT says in their media release says during construction, Wisconsin Highway 25 will “remain open to traffic, with flagging and temporary signals directing traffic through the work zone.”

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here. Construction is scheduled to be finished in Oct.

