Green Bay woman pleads not guilty in dismemberment slaying

A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty
Taylor Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was arraigned in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WLUK-TV reported.

A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling Shad Thyrion last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

Brown County sheriff's officials say Schabusiness removed an electronic monitoring device she wore for an earlier crime just hours before Thyrion was killed. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she wasn't located until after the crime occurred.

An earlier ruling by a judge found Schabusiness competent to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

