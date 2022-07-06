Lake Hallie Village Board approves new police officer position

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -One police department in Chippewa County says it needs more officers to better serve its community. It’s asking the Lake Hallie Village Board for more funding to do that.

The Lake Hallie Police Department said it’s on pace to handle more calls this year than in 2021 with the same amount of officers. Chief Edward Orgon said officers are already covering multiple overtime shifts each month.

Over the past year, Orgon said the department has dealt with staffing issues from medical leave to leaves of absence. To help ease that problem and reduce overtime for officers, it’s looking to hire another full-time officer.

To cover part of the cost, the police chief told the board it could reduce the budget for part-timers. While it only has two people in these positions, the budget has enough money to cover six.

The chief said since 2010, they’ve gone through 22 part-time officers which has cost the department time and money.

“It costs about $10,000 dollars to train an officer which brings the cost of training to approximately $220,000 for officers that are no longer with the department,” Orgon said. “A full-time officer is invested in the village, in the department, in their career.”

With his recommendations to move around police funding for a new full-time position, the chief said the department would need around $22,000 more.

The Lake Hallie Village Board voted to approve his request 4-1.

The department hopes to welcome a new officer soon.

