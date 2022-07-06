North High School basketball coach Todd Marks resigns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District announced Wednesday that Todd Marks is resigning as head boy’s basketball coach of the North High School program and will take the same job at Beloit Memorial High School, according to a release.

Marks officially resigned from his positions as coach and teacher at the school, and will also teach English in addition to taking up the head coaching job in Beloit for the 2022-23 school year.

In a release, North High School Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner said that the school “has been very fortunate to have had Todd as a teacher in coach in our building for the past seven years... His presence in the classroom as well as on the basketball court has left a lasting positive impact on many student-athletes.”

The Huskies went 13-11 in 2021-22, falling 78-56 to Kimberly in a WIAA Regional contest. Marks had a record of 108-59 as the head coach at Eau Claire North and has a career 229-160 coaching record in 17 years leading high school basketball programs. Before taking over as head coach at North, Marks coached at Bloomer High School for 10 years, compiling a 121-101 record. Marks, a Fall Creek High School graduate and basketball standout, spent one season at UW-Platteville before transferring to UW-Eau Claire.

The coaching move was first reported by Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook and WisSports.net on July 2.

Marks takes over for interim coach Dakota Lindsey, who was promoted in January to the head coaching spot. The Purple Knights went 6-19 last year after losing the entire 2020-21 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coach Marks’ calm, humble demeanor and competitive nature will certainly be missed at North,” Pernsteiner said. “We appreciate all he has done and wish him the best of luck in his new position.”

North High School currently has open head or assistant coaching positions listed on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network for baseball, girl’s hockey, cross country, boy’s soccer, girl’s tennis, girl’s swimming, volleyball and football. The basketball coaching position has not yet been listed.

