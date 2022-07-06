Advertisement

Over 8,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at school pop-up clinics

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department teamed up with several area school districts to...
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department teamed up with several area school districts to host vaccine clinics. The department says over 8,000 people were given the shot at pop up clinics in Eau Claire, Altoona, and Fall Creek.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For students, school is typically a place filled with lessons inside classrooms.

However, for more than a year it’s also been a spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Western Wisconsin. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department teamed up with several area school districts to host vaccine clinics. The department says over 8,000 people were given the shot at pop up clinics in Eau Claire, Altoona, and Fall Creek.

Starting this week, Mayo Clinic Health System says they will also be offering the shots to kids ages six months and up at most primary care locations.

Parents and guardians can call a primary care location to schedule an appointment on the phone, or they can schedule through Patient Online Services.

For more information you can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Barkovich
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State...
Woman accused of OWI, child under 16 in vehicle
A person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during...
Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident

Latest News

The investigation into the Highland Park mass shooting continues.
Police: July 4 parade shooting suspect traveled to Madison area
Treatment center
Local Treatment Center Celebrates 45th Anniversary
La Crosse County Building
La Crosse County expands program to replace dilapidated homes with new housing developments
A judge has ordered that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman not delete any...
Judge orders Wisconsin investigator not to delete records