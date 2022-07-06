Over 8,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at school pop-up clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For students, school is typically a place filled with lessons inside classrooms.

However, for more than a year it’s also been a spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Western Wisconsin. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department teamed up with several area school districts to host vaccine clinics. The department says over 8,000 people were given the shot at pop up clinics in Eau Claire, Altoona, and Fall Creek.

Starting this week, Mayo Clinic Health System says they will also be offering the shots to kids ages six months and up at most primary care locations.

Parents and guardians can call a primary care location to schedule an appointment on the phone, or they can schedule through Patient Online Services.

For more information you can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

