Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phone possessed by the man accused of killing seven people was found at a Middleton business, its owner confirmed.

Jim Lund, the owner of Jim’s Auto Service Center, said the phone in the dirt was found, just off his parking lot, near an ornamental goose. He said the goose was not his and had been placed there.

On Wednesday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Crimo “seriously contemplated doing another shooting in Madison.” He did not indicate which event the suspected gunman had considered.

A phone belonging to the suspect accused in the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park was found near this ornamental goose outside a Middleton business. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

According to law enforcement, Covelli did not go through with the second shooting because “he hadn’t put enough thought or research into it.” He noted that Crimo still had approximately 60 rounds with him at the time he was captured.

Investigators are unclear on why Crimo returned to Highland Park after leaving the Madison-area.

The Middleton Police Department released a statement following the news conference saying that it has been working with the FBI since the night of the shooting. Federal agents have kept the police department informed about Crimo’s actions in the city; however, Middleton police are not involved in the investigation.

A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a Middleton business. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.