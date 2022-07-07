Balloonists travel from across the Midwest for the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest

STETTIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The balloons are back for the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest 2022.

The festival will have over 30 food vendors and tons of family friendly events to check out, but the main event is the over 40 hot air balloons that will be flying high. The Taste and Glow Balloon Festival started coloring the sky last year. The event took over of the Balloon and Rib Fest which started in 2002.

“There’s going to be food vendors and all kinds of things for people to do,” said Jim Phelan, a balloonist.

Balloonist from across the Midwest are coming to Wausau to participate in the event.

“The balloons are going to be standing up doing a glow both of the evenings,” said Phelan.

Jim Phelan is a balloonist who traveled from Illinois to Wausau for the festival. The name of his hot air balloon is “The Little One.”

“This year we decided we wanted to come back before we got too old and fly in this event and come up and see our friends again,” said Phelan.

Phelan said the best part about flying in Wisconsin is the landing areas.

“The people are very very nice about letting us land wherever we are and take off on their property,” said Phelan.

He said corn and soybean plants make it hard to land in Illinois.

“But here the grass is just so welcoming,” said Phelan.

Phelan said hot air balloon heights depend on how high you want to fly.

“Throughout the country, we might fly 3 to 500 feet. Populated areas we’re going to be 1,000 feet off the ground,” said Phelan.

He said to be a balloonist, you have to have some people skills.

“Because we have a crew that we work with all the time and we have to be able to work with landowners when we land and people that we’re taking off from their properties,” said Phelan.

Phelan said he enjoys sharing his hot air balloon knowledge with people at the festival.

“They can come and see the balloons and they come and see the pilots. We like to talk to people, and talk to the kids, and tell them what we do,” said Phelan.

The Taste and Glow Balloons Fest begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. The cost to get into the event is $1 or a food pantry item. For more information about the event click here.

