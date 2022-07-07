Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme

According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced in connection to a kickback scheme.

According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Minnich pleaded guilty to these charges on April 25, 2022.

According to the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, an investigation revealed that between 2014 and 2017 Minnich used her position as Office Manager for County Veterinary Hospital in Bloomer, Wis. to embezzle around $224,596 from the business’ bank account. She did so by creating 204 fraudulent checks to herself.

Judge Conley noted that the owner of County Veterinary Hospital was a “longtime family friend” of Minnich and her decision to embezzle money from the business was a “special type of betrayal.” Judge Conley ordered Minnich to pay a total of $278,445 in restitution for her embezzlement scheme and tax crime.

An investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation resulted in Minnich facing charges.

