CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program receives award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program is being recognized for outstanding contribution to the healthcare industry.

The non-profit Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care awarded the college with its distinguished RRT, or Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award. The CVTC Respiratory Therapy Program, which began in 2004, graduates about 14 students per class.

Program Director, Don Raymond, says this award speaks volumes about the quality of CVTC’s graduates.

“We are in the top 5% nationally in terms of our credentialing success, in terms of our employer satisfaction and graduate satisfaction. And what it really recognize is that we deliver some of the best graduates to the market in this region,” Raymond said.

CVTC offers its Respiratory Therapy Program every year at its location in Eau Claire and will offer it this upcoming school year in River Falls.

