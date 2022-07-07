Advertisement

CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program receives award

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program is being recognized for outstanding contribution to the healthcare industry.

The non-profit Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care awarded the college with its distinguished RRT, or Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award. The CVTC Respiratory Therapy Program, which began in 2004, graduates about 14 students per class.

Program Director, Don Raymond, says this award speaks volumes about the quality of CVTC’s graduates.

“We are in the top 5% nationally in terms of our credentialing success, in terms of our employer satisfaction and graduate satisfaction. And what it really recognize is that we deliver some of the best graduates to the market in this region,” Raymond said.

CVTC offers its Respiratory Therapy Program every year at its location in Eau Claire and will offer it this upcoming school year in River Falls.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendan Barkovich
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
Police in Brooklyn Park say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face around...
18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

Latest News

A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more...
Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect
A phone belonging to the suspect in the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park was found at a...
Phone found at Middleton auto shop in Highland Park shooting investigation
Eau Claire Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Eau Claire Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Brendan Barkovich, the suspect to a hit-and-run on Sunday morning, appeared in court.
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out