Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire County.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An early morning power outage is affecting thousands of customers in Eau Claire County, according to Xcel Energy.

At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire County.

Xcel Energy was working on restoring power as of 7:30 a.m. to the affected customers, according to its outage tracker map and in messages sent to affected customers, with an estimated restoration time of 9:45 a.m. Over 14% of Eau Claire County Xcel Energy customers were without power Thursday morning, according to the utility outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

  • An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.
  • Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.
  • If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.
  • When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.
  • If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

