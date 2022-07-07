Greenhouse donating plants for positivity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Things are looking a little greener in the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. at the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.

Thursday morning, the extra foliage was given to any nonprofit that came to the Chippewa Valley Growers greenhouse.

“They’re able to pick out whatever they want for annuals, vegetables, take it to their organization, plan it up, use it for a good use. So it’s worked out really well. It’s growing every year and it’s something we hope to continue into the future,” John Kelly, Owner, said.

Kelly says it’s a tradition that began with the previous owners, and they love continuing that legacy.

