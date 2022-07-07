Advertisement

Greenhouse donating plants for positivity

Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants...
Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. at the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Things are looking a little greener in the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. at the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.

Thursday morning, the extra foliage was given to any nonprofit that came to the Chippewa Valley Growers greenhouse.

“They’re able to pick out whatever they want for annuals, vegetables, take it to their organization, plan it up, use it for a good use. So it’s worked out really well. It’s growing every year and it’s something we hope to continue into the future,” John Kelly, Owner, said.

Kelly says it’s a tradition that began with the previous owners, and they love continuing that legacy.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
35-year-old Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and is being held...
Man charged in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

Latest News

Osseo Fire Department Looking For Volunteers
Osseo Fire Department Looking For Volunteers (7/7/22)
If you are interested in joining Osseo’s first responder team, you are encouraged to call the...
Osseo Fire Department looking for volunteers
Raheem Moore was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1...
Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun
La Crosse County child care proposal
La Crosse child care providers present workforce strengthening proposal to county board