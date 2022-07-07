La Crosse child care providers present workforce strengthening proposal to county board

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of child care providers in La Crosse County are hoping to improve access to care by building up their workforce.

Coulee Children’s Center Executive Director Angie Wells says her facility has room for dozens more children than are currently enrolled, but she doesn’t have enough staff to cover a full center.

“We are licensed for 125 students, however, we only average 90 students a day,” Wells detailed. “We’ve had to halt enrollment due to lack of available, qualified educators as we’ve hit our teacher-to-child ratio maximums.”

Wells adds opening up 35 spaces would equate to around $375,000 per year in additional revenue for her center, which would be used to raise starting wages for workers.

Executive director of The Parenting Place Jodi Widuch says similar stories are being told by providers throughout La Crosse County, which is leading them to band together to form a comprehensive solution.

A proposal pitched to the La Crosse County Board Wednesday night is calling for a portion of the county’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used for a widespread improvement of child care.

“The ARPA funding provides an opportunity that wasn’t previously available, a revenue source to pilot targeted strategies based on local data and need,” Widuch said.

Nearly $3 million would go towards such initiatives as stipends to existing child care programs to support higher wages, accreditation support to increase quality rating in an effort to earn greater state funding, and the development of new training models to help untapped demographics such as high school students, retirees, and single parents become certified child care workers.

The plan was made as a counter to the School District of La Crosse’s Neighborhood Child Care Model, which was presented to the county board in April.

The model mainly focuses on creating more child care slots at different school facilities in La Crosse, which could then be replicated by other districts in the county.

Sprout Childcare co-owner Sherry Picha argues bolstering the workforce is a better use of the ARPA dollars as opposed to adding additional slots.

“It would do harm until we fix this staffing issue, and then let’s open up as many [slots] as possible,” Picha expressed. “Right now, that has to be phase three, phase one is we need to stop the bleed by some of the incentives of this gap, find this pathway in order to make this sustainable that we can make this a career choice for people.”

The proposals from the school district and the group of child care providers will go before the county board’s executive committee on July 13 at 8 AM.

A final vote on either model is expected at the county board’s next regular meeting on July 21.

