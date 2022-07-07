Advertisement

Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun

Raheem Moore was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1...
Raheem Moore was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself. Raheem Moore was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while the 28-year-old Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping. Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
35-year-old Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and is being held...
Man charged in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire...
Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

Latest News

Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants...
Greenhouse donating plants for positivity
Osseo Fire Department Looking For Volunteers
Osseo Fire Department Looking For Volunteers (7/7/22)
If you are interested in joining Osseo’s first responder team, you are encouraged to call the...
Osseo Fire Department looking for volunteers
La Crosse County child care proposal
La Crosse child care providers present workforce strengthening proposal to county board