Osseo Fire Department looking for volunteers

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Do you enjoy low pay, bad hours, and less than ideal working conditions?

If so, the Osseo Fire Department may be the place for you.

That’s the social media message the fire department is hoping will attract new recruits. Along with the funny post, the Osseo Fire Department is hosting a First Responders Class at the station starting in Sept.

The department says it needs two to three people to be available for a 24-hour period, and the campaign on Facebook is a fun way to attract those looking to help others.

“I posted at the Post on our Facebook page this morning, and I would say within about an hour and a half, I had at least two people that express interest. We’ll teach you. We will give you the equipment. We will train you. We will give you the radio, the pager. And the rest of it is your own personal desire to come be willing to help somebody else,” Kirk Gunderson, EMS Captain, said.

If you are interested in joining Osseo’s first responder team, you are encouraged to call the station for more information on how to apply.

