Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia are investigating an incident where a person shot at a panhandler.

The Richmond Police Department reports the situation started when a male panhandler asked a woman for money on Thursday. When the woman declined, the man picked up a chair and hit her with it.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun and started shooting as he ran away, as reported by WWBT.

According to the department, the woman took off from the scene but was later pulled over by a Virginia Commonwealth University police officer.

Authorities said they were initially unsure if the man was injured as there were no injury reports from area hospitals after the incident.

Police did not immediately identify the woman involved but said charges were pending.

